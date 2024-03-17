Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KFY. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

