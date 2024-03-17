Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,741,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 2,036,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.6 days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of KGTFF remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
