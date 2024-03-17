KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 19.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 503,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

