Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 2,395,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 663.8 days.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

About Kuaishou Technology

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.