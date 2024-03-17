Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 2,395,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 663.8 days.
Kuaishou Technology Price Performance
Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.
About Kuaishou Technology
