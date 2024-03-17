Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$29.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.53. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$27.04 and a twelve month high of C$34.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.