Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 11,500 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $740,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Greif

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 503,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greif by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

