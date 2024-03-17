Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.35

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.35 and traded as high as $24.50. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 20,007 shares.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

