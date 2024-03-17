Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leonardo Stock Up 0.4 %

Leonardo stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 348,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,672. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

