Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director J David Wargo Sells 11,000 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.5 %

LBRDK stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after buying an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

