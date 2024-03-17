Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373,992 shares in the company, valued at $16,955,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,216 shares of company stock worth $818,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,316. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

