Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) VP Juergen Nowicki Sells 13,134 Shares

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $468.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.36 and its 200-day moving average is $405.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $477.71.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.