Lisk Price Hits $1.86 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $264.88 million and approximately $28.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00002719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001957 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.