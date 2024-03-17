LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Down 3.3 %

LL stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 121,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.