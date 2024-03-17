loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) versus Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Head-To-Head Comparison

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for loanDepot and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.26%. Given Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is more favorable than loanDepot.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $974.02 million 0.71 -$273.02 million ($0.63) -3.40 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.80 10.66

This table compares loanDepot and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -11.31% -20.00% -2.61% Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment beats loanDepot on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

