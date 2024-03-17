Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Lojas Renner Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS LRENY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

