Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $244.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

