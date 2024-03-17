LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.80. 203,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,475. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

