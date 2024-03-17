MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Down 20.6% This Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $299.26 million and approximately $66.77 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,843,716 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

