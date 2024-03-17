Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 515,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $46.42.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

