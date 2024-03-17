Manta Network (MANTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $803.36 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00004694 BTC on popular exchanges. Manta Network has a market cap of $803.36 million and approximately $113.13 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manta Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.14522271 USD and is down -7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $119,126,294.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

