Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,369. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

