Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Down 1.9 %

MEDP stock opened at $396.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a 52 week low of $175.06 and a 52 week high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,988 shares of company stock worth $76,508,073. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.