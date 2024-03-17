Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.36. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 549,361 shares trading hands.

Mega Uranium Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$140.91 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

