Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,026 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 868.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

