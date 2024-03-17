Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.10. 29,153,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,142,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.64 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

