Metagenomi, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 20th (NASDAQ:MGX)

Metagenomi’s (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 20th. Metagenomi had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Metagenomi’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $10.14 on Friday. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

