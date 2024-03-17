Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $53.28 million and $2.23 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

