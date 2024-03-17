Meter Governance Trading Down 17.2% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $64.05 million and $293,129.03 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00003573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,295,255 coins and its circulating supply is 26,227,901 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,298,708 with 26,231,354 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.50887823 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $311,431.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

