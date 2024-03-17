MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $543.79 million and approximately $54.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $103.57 or 0.00152505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005711 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,953.84 or 1.00063083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 104.71078866 USD and is down -9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $53,137,919.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

