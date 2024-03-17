MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $72.39 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

