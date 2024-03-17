Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Millrock Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 635,000 shares traded.
Millrock Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Millrock Resources
Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.
