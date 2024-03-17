Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 48,443 shares.

Mint Trading Up 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

