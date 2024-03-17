Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.15

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of MVLY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Mission Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

