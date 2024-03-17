Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 16,858,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,519. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.