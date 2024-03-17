Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.65 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Monero has a market cap of $2.65 billion and $51.05 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.05 or 0.00210639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,386.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00592531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00125931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00046893 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00055959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,411,565 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

