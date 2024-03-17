Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Buys 62 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy bought 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($190.65).
Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Peter Duffy bought 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($193.82).
- On Friday, January 5th, Peter Duffy purchased 54 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($191.65).
Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 235 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,807.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.70).
Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MONY. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 295 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.91) to GBX 295 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
