Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.59 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $476.66 million and $25.59 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00081442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,340,032 coins and its circulating supply is 847,525,842 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

