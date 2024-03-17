Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.27 ($0.09). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.08 ($0.09), with a volume of 36,040 shares.

Mothercare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.89 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.94.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

