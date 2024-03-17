Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.34

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $18.25. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 15,466 shares.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

