MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

MP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.58.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. MP Materials has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

