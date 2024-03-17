My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $251,170.38

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $251,170.38 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004596 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

