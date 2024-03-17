My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Hits $2.12 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $138,044.91 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000568 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004638 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

