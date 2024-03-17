Myro (MYRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $253.74 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Myro token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myro has a market cap of $253.74 million and $103.47 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myro has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myro

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.25229584 USD and is down -15.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $113,176,485.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

