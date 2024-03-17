Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.58

Nano (XNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $210.93 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,299.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00597683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00127517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00213173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00122791 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

