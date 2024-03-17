Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Short Interest Update

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 14th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.