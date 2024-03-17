National CineMedia, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

