National CineMedia, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
National CineMedia Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National CineMedia
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.