National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $60.10 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

