National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $94.38. National HealthCare shares last traded at $92.26, with a volume of 226,868 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.36.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National HealthCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National HealthCare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

