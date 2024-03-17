Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel Acquires 7,405 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,623.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,021,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 2.4 %

NAUT opened at $2.56 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

