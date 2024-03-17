Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel Acquires 7,405 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,623.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,021,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 2.4 %
NAUT opened at $2.56 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.17.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
