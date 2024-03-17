NEAR Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00011582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.16 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00083318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,550,709 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,052,550,709 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.0894575 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $1,055,217,278.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

